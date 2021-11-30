Gabriel Szturc wasted as little time as possible in kick-starting a new win streak for the Rockets.
The 18-year-old rookie from Czech Republic scored six seconds into the game — a new Kelowna Rockets record — in a 4-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night at Prospera Place.
The win was a second straight for the Rockets, who had lost their previous three games (one in a shootout).
Talyn Boyko made his third straight start for the Rockets, stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced.
The New York Rangers prospect picked up his fifth win of the season and was named the game's first star. Nolan Flamand posted a goal and an assist, including the eventual winner.
Flamand and Colton Dach scored 19 seconds apart to give the Rockets an insurmountable 3-0 lead before the game was six minutes old. Connor Bowie in the late stages of the first period on the power play put P.G. on the board.
Tyson Feist capitalized on the Rockets' lone power play of the game, ripping a one-timer past Tyler Brennan in the third period.
The Rockets were one-for-one on the power play, while the penalty kill shut down five of six Cougar attempts.
Prince George out-shot Kelowna 35-29.
Szturc's opener came after Dach lost the opening face-off. But P.G. defender Ethan Samson bobbled the puck, and Szturc collected it, and out-waited a sprawling Cougars' forward before ripping an absolute pin-perfect shot into the top corner.
Rockets 2, Chiefs 1 (SO)
Shootout is perhaps the wrong word to describe Kelowna's win at home Friday night — goals were difficult to find in a game that stretched to nearly three hours.
Instead, an eight-round shootout was needed to determine a winner. With the game on his stick, Turner McMillen sealed the Rockets win.
Boyko made 38 saves through 65 minutes of action, picking up first star honours and his fourth win of the season.
Both Dach and Lee earned penalty shots in the game after being hauled down on breakaways, but neither was able to convert.
Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Bear Hughes scored the opening goal of the game while on the power play at 13:29 of the first.
Early in the second, Lee worked his way from down low around a Chiefs defenceman to slip the puck past Spokane netminder Mason Beaupit. It was a terrific move in tight and falling.
The Rockets had multiple opportunities in extra time, including Lee's penalty shot.
Spokane was one-for-four with the man advantage, while Kelowna's power play was shutout for the third consecutive game going zero-for-three on the night.
The Chiefs outshot the Rockets 39-37.
B.C. Division
Kelowna's record improves to 10-5-2, and the Rockets remain fourth in the Western Conference (with two games in hand on the leaders above them).
Kamloops (17-2-0) has won six straight and continues to pace B.C. teams. The Blazers won two games south of the border this weekend, edging the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 before handing the Everett Silvertips their first regulation loss, a 3-2 decision, on Saturday.
The Vancouver Giants (10-7-1) were also 2-0 in the U.S. on the American Thanksgiving holiday weekend, beating the Tri-City Americans and Spokane Chiefs by identical 3-1 scores.
P.G. (7-11-0) played only once on the weekend, but is in Seattle tonight and Portland on Wednesday.
The last-place Victoria Royals (3-11-2) beat Everett 4-3 in overtime over the weekend, and will face the Spokane Chiefs tonight.
Up Next
The Rockets will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place. On Saturday, the Kamloops Blazers welcome the Rockets to Sandman Centre.
Kelowna is the only team to beat Kamloops this season.