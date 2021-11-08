The Kelowna Rockets' search for championship goaltending took another turn, Sunday, when the club acquired Talyn Boyko from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 WHL draft and goaltender Cole Tisdale.
Boyko has appeared in eight games for the Americans this season, posting a record of 1-6-1 with a 4.49 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage.
While those numbers won't turn many heads, these might: 6-foot-8.
Boyko is the tallest netminder the Rockets have dressed in several seasons, and is inline with the direction many NHL teams are headed. For instance, in 2019 the shortest NHL goaltender was six-feet (Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh) and exactly half of the starters that season were six-foot-three or taller.
Perhaps that's why the New York Rangers drafted the 200-pound goaltender in the fourth-round, 92nd overall, at the 2021 NHL draft.
Boyko has appeared in 56 regular-season WHL games, registering one shutout, a record of 15-31-2-2, a 4.26 GAA and a .888 SV%
The Drumheller, Alta., product was originally drafted by the Americans in the third round, 53rd overall, in the 2017 WHL draft.
This summer, Kelowna had the goaltending options of Roman Basran, Cole Schwebius, Cole Tisdale and Nicholas Cristiano. They've since released Basran and Schwebius, sent Cristiano back to minor hockey, and traded Tisdale.
Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton acquired Colby Knight from the Edmonton Oil Kings early this season, but he's on some rough road after early success. Knight is 2-2 with a .825 save percentage and 5.21 goals-against average.
Knight, Boyko and the Rockets are back in action Wednesday when they wrap up a five-game homestand with a matchup against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.
The Rockets will head into the game having earned seven of a possible eight points in that span, including a 4-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday and a 5-4 shootout loss to the Portland Winterhawks on Friday.
Rockets 4, Cougars 1
Twenty-year-old defenceman Jake Lee scored twice, Gabriel Szturc netted his first WHL goal and Tisdale made 33 saves in his first start of the season to push the Rockets record to 5-3-1.
The Cougars found the back of the net first when Koehn Ziemmer opened the scoring 8:08 into the second period. Szturc tied it 13 seconds later when he beat Cougars starter Taylor Gauthier on a rebound. Minutes later, Lee gave the Rockets their first lead of the game.
Tyson Feist sped up the ice to connect on a pass from Dylan Wightman and Lee capitalized on a five-on-three power play to give the Rockets a 4-1 lead.
The Rockets shut down all five Cougars power-play attempts, while the power-play went one for four on the night.
Both teams had 34 shots on net.
Winterhawks 5, Rockets 4 (SO)
The Rockets came back from a two-goal deficit to force a shootout.
Pavel Novak netted a pair of goals, while Andrew Cristall scored a highlight-reel goal and added an assist in the loss.
Marek Alscher scored for the Winterhawks 24 seconds into the game, but Cristall tied things up a few minutes later when he beat Portland goaltender Lochlan Gordon on a "lacrosse goal."
From behind the net, he had time enough to scoop the puck onto the blade of his stick before flicking it into the goal on a kind of "backhanded tornado twist."
Tyson Kozak and Pavel Novak traded goals before Ryan McCleary and James Stefan scored to give Portland a 4-2 lead after the first period.
Jake Poole and Novak both scored for the Rockets in the third period to force overtime for a third straight game.
The teams exchanged three shots each in five minutes of three-on-three overtime before heading to a shootout.
Jake Lee and Mark Liwiski scored for Kelowna.
Jaydon Dueau, Dawson Pasternak and James Stefan scored for Portland.
The Rockets outshot the Winterhawks 38-27.
Knight started in net for the Rockets, but was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots. Tisdale stopped 20 of the 21 shots fired on him.