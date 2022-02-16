The red-hot Kelowna Rockets will wrap up their three-game homestand tonight against the Prince George Cougars.
The Rockets are 13-2-1 since returning from the December break. After having their eight-game win streak snapped on Feb. 6, the Rockets strung together a pair of wins this weekend.
The Rockets opened the weekend with a 4-3 shootout win over the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips.
The Rockets didn’t trail throughout, with the Silvertips pushing back three times to tie the game. Colton Dach, Gabriel Szturc and Nolan Flamand were the goal scorers for Kelowna. Talyn Boyko made 34 saves through 65 minutes of action. Rockets leading scorer Pavel Novak was the lone player for either team to light the lamp in the shootout.
Kelowna then hosted the Tri-City Americans on Saturday where they came back to win 5-4 in overtime.
Novak opened the scoring on a penalty shot, but the Rockets soon fell behind 3-1. Szturc and Samuel Huo traded goals before the Rockets comeback kicked off. Trailing by a pair, Novak scored a power-play goal and Andrew Cristall scored in the final minutes with Kelowna's net empty.
Novak completed the hat trick, the third of his career, a minute into overtime on a cross-ice feed from Cristall. Jari Kykkanen won his third straight game since joining Kelowna.
The Cougars last played over the weekend at home, falling in back-to-back games to the Vancouver Giants, 4-1 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.
This will be the first meeting between the Cougars and Rockets since Dec. 10. The Jan. 11 and 12 games scheduled for Prince George were postponed due to COVID-19 on the Cougars; the games will be rescheduled at a later date.
ROSTER UPDATES
The Rockets are still without right-winger Jake Poole (appendicitis). Colton Dach has been suspended two games for checking-to-the-head major penalty versus Tri-City. He will be eligible to return to the Rockets lineup on Saturday when they face the Cougars in Prince George.
THE LAST TIME
The Prince George Cougars swiped their first victory of the season against the Rockets with a 3-2 win at Prospera Place, Dec. 10. The Rockets power play could not get going.
Cristall scored the lone power-play goal for the Rockets, but they were one-for-six on the night. Max Graham was the other goal scorer for Kelowna.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
— Novak is six points shy of his career-high 58 he set during the 2019-20 season. In Saturday's win over Tri-City he posted three goals and an assist, as well as seven shots on net.
— Cristall has seven points in his last four contests, including a three point (1G, 2A) night on Saturday.