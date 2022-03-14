Sometimes hockey is compared to a boxing match, and on Saturday night the Blazers and Rockets went 12 rounds.
The Rockets came back from a two-goal deficit to force a 12-round shootout that saw the Kamloops Blazers win 4-3 Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. The win was a second straight for the Blazers over Kelowna after a 4-2 victory on Friday at Sandman Centre.
It was all about the special teams, Saturday, with five of the six goals scored in the game coming on the power play.
Andrew Cristall scored in the second, while Colton Dach and Adam Kydd scored a minute apart for Kelowna in the third.
Talyn Boyko stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced through 65 minutes of action; he stopped nine of 12 shooters in the shootout.
Kelowna outshot the Blazers 38-33 overall.
Daylan Kuefler scored a hat trick for Kamloops, and Drew Englot won the game in the 12th round of the skills competition.
Kamloops held a two-goal lead after 20 minutes of play, and led 2-1 heading into the third period.
The Rockets were two-for-seven on the power play, while the Blazers were three-for-eight.
ROCKETS 2 at BLAZERS 4
The Rockets’ three-game win streak came to an end with a 4-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night in Kamloops.
Andrew Cristall opened the scoring for the Rockets, but the Blazers charged back with two straight goals to take the lead before the end of the opening frame. Cristall hit 20 goals on the season, beating Kamloops’ goalie Dylan Garand 4:23 into the opening fame. The Blazers pushed back with goals from Connor Levis (13) and Logan Stankoven (32) before the first intermission.
After a scoreless second period, Stankoven (33) added his second of the night at 1:53 into the third. Kydd later poked away the puck, and cashed in on the breakaway to pull the Rockets within one. Drew Englot (12) re-established the two-goal cushion for the Blazers.
Boyko made the start for Kelowna, stopping 33 of the 37 shots he faced. Garand turned aside 24 of the 26 shots fired on him. Both teams power play units were unsuccessful on the night. The Rockets shutting down all six Blazer attempts, while Kelowna was zero-for-two with the man advantage.
The Blazers outshot the Rockets 37 to 26.