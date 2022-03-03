The Kelowna Rockets will gear up for another busy weekend that will feature three games in three nights.
Kelowna will host the Victoria Royals on Friday night, before a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants beginning at home on Saturday. Both games in Kelowna start at 7:05 p.m.
The Rockets (31-14-4) are coming off of a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday.
With the win, Seattle (31-14-5) leapfrogged the Rockets for fourth in the Western Conference standings. As of Thursday, the Rockets are ten points back of the Kamloops Blazers for first in the BC Division with four games in hand.
Roster Moves
After missing the Rockets last three games with the flu, Pavel Novak is expected to return to Kelowna’s lineup this weekend. Jake Poole remains out with an upper body injury; he is expected to be out for at least another week.
The Royals have a number of injuries, including to over-age forward Evan Patrician, Carter Dereniwsky, Keanu Derungs, Jason Spizawka and Jacson Alexander.
Giants Ty Thorpe is listed as out day-to-day with an upper body injury, Jacob Boucher and Julian Cull are both listed as week-to-week.
Rockets v. Royals
The Rockets picked up their 20th win of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Victoria Royals on Jan. 26 in Victoria. Rookie Jari Kykkanen, 17, made his WHL debut, starting in net for the Rockets.
The Lloydminster product picked up his first WHL win, turning aside 21 of the 24 shots he faced. Further, John Babcock notched his first WHL goal.
Rockets v. Giants
The Rockets extended their win streak to six games with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over the Giants on Jan. 29 at Prospera Place. Meeting for the second time in under 24 hours, it was a much different story from 6-0 Rocket victory the night before in Langley.
Down 1-0 heading into the final period, the Rockets found life in the third with three straight goals, including the winner off of Jake Poole’s stick. Talyn Boyko was named the game’s winner with 25 saves.
Who’s hot
— Left-winger Adam Kydd has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games. The 19-year-old has 17 points (7G, 10A) in 20 games since being acquired from the Calgary Hitmen back in January.
— Defenceman Elias Carmichael has a pair of assists in his last two games.