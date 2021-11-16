The West Kelowna Warriors continued their winning ways with their seventh straight victory of the BCHL season after a 5-1 victory over the Vernon Vipers, Saturday.
The Warriors opened the scoring in the first 42 seconds of the game with Tyler Cristall scoring his 11th of the season.
Ten minutes later, Riley Sharun scored his first of the campaign from Elan Bar Lev Wise, giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead. The Vipers cut the deficit in half when Reagan Millburn scored on the power play before intermission.
But the second period started exactly like the first. Just 39 seconds into the second frame, Felix Trudeau drove the net and Damon Jugnauth followed up to score his first of the season to make it 3-1.
Six minutes later, Tyson Jugnauth fired a shot on a sharp angle that bounced off his cousin, Damon Jugnauth, to make it 4-1 Warriors heading into the third period.
The Warriors ended the scoring with a late power-play goal that also extended Trudeau’s goal-scoring streak to six games.
Warriors 4, Wild 3
Cristall scored twice and Trudeau added a shorthanded goal Friday night in Wenatchee.
Tyler Rubin, with an assist, also scored as Justin Katz made 26 saves in goal.
West Kelowna led 3-0 by the three-minute mark of the second period before Wenatchee’s Cade Littler made his presence felt.
Littler scored twice on the power play, and once shorthanded, in the game’s second half, but Wenatchee never overcame the deficit.
Tyler Shea made 10 saves on 13 shots before getting the hook after Rubin’s goal. Andy Vlaha came into the game in relief and made 23 saves on 24 shots. The Warriors (11-2-0) are back in action Friday when they begin a double header with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Vees 6, Grizzlies 3
Jackson Nieuwendyk notched two goals and an assist, Saturday, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Luc Wilson and Frank Djurasevic also scored for the Vees. Michael Hoekstra, Isack Bandu and Jackson Morehouse replied for the Grizziles.
Colin Purcell made 15 saves for the Vees. Former Kelowna Rockets goalie Cole Schwebius stopped 38 shots for Victoria.
It was the eighth win of the season at home for the Vees (9-2-0), who resume action Wednesday at home against the Merritt Centennials (0-12-1). The evening will feature a pregame tribute to Neil Jamieson, former governor of the team.
Spruce Kings 3, Vipers 2 (SO)
Simon Labelle scored the only shootout goal as the Kings edged Vernon on Friday night in Prince George.
Logan Lorenz and Luke Buss scored bookend goals for Vernon. Rowan Miller and John Herrington replied for the Spruce Kings.
Vernon’s Roan Clark made 23 saves in the loss while P.G.’s Aaron Trotter stopped 28 for the win. Vernon (4-5-5) is to host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (9-2-1) on Wednesday.