Despite a football season sacked by the pandemic, the Kelowna Owls are celebrating six graduating players headed on to the next level.
Aidan Vint (Queen’s), Nate Beauchemin (Calgary), Noah Gross (Queen’s), Tariq Brown (Saskatchewan), Jack Marsland (Toronto) and Dylan McBratney (SFU) have all been invited to play university football this fall.
“So proud of these six young men,” head coach Chris Cartwright said. “It has been a pleasure coaching them these past four years. Their work ethic and commitment to being student-athletes in their four years at KSS gave them these opportunities. It may be the most university/college football commits we have had in one year at KSS. We hope that this inspires all our current and future student-athletes to be the best they can, be on and off the field.”
This fall, the Owls were able to have practices, but with strict restrictions due to COVID-19.
They were able to focus on skills and drills during practices, and while it wasn’t what anyone wanted, the coach said it has only helped KSS build something “special when it comes to what our program offers for our players at KSS.
“I was extremely proud of how our players approached this year,” Cartwright added. “Players stayed committed to get better. I was also proud of our coaching staff, who had to be creative with how we ran practices, but they were equally committed to being there for our players as mentors during these very uncertain times.”
Tariq Brown
School: Saskatchewan
Position: Defensive back
Why I choose U of S: “(There) is a whole different type of attitude towards football in Saskatoon. The city has a thriving football culture. That is what attracted me the most, being not just part of a team, but a whole city. The team is also very friendly; as soon as I committed, I had past, present and future players reach out to me to welcome me to the team. I was also interested is going away to a place different from what I am used to.”
Role model: “Walter Payton is a football player I have looked up to since I was a little kid. He always put in extra effort on and off the field. His determination to be the greatest and let nobody hold (him) back inspired me.”
Name: Aidan Vint
school: Queen’s
Position: Defensive back
Why I chose Queen’s: “The excellent academics and reputation along with the impressive football program.”
Football goals at the next level: “To earn a starting spot and make a name for myself. I also want to become an academic all-Canadian as well.”
Role model: “My football role model would be my older brother (Zachari). He made it to post-secondary and plays for UBC. He has helped along the way, whether it be in the weight room or choosing my career path. He has always kept me disciplined and focused on the important things. And without his help I don’t know if I would be in the position I’m in right now.”
Name: Dylan McBratney
School: Simon Fraser
Position: Tight end
Why I chose SFU: As soon as the recruiting process started, I knew that SFU was where I wanted to be. With SFU playing American rules in the NCAA, I knew that I’d have better opportunities because tight ends play a more substantial role in American offences than Canadian. I had also had an immediate connection with the coaches.”
Role model: I have always had tremendous respect for my first football coach, Kendall Gross, who led us to many championships throughout the years, and — of course — coach Chris Cartwright, who has given me the opportunities to be the best player I can be and provided a philosophy for us young men to follow, both on and off the field.”
Name: Nate Beauchemin
SCHOOL: CALGARY
Position: Safety
Why I chose Calgary: “Too many positive aspects that no other school could offer. The academics, team, campus and city are a few of the ‘pull’ factors.”
Football goals at the next level: “To become a player that will get talked about for years to come. I want people to remember me and the great team I played for.”
Role model: “(Coach) Trent Schmuland. He has always made sure I keep my head on my shoulders and stay focused to complete my goals.”
Name: Noah Gross
School: Queen’s
Position: Defensive back
Why I chose Queen’s: “The exceptional academic and athletic standards of the university. Also, Queen’s has a top-class football program and a coaching staff that I developed solid relationships with.”
Football goals at the next level: “My goal at Queen’s next year is to compete from day one and have a positive impact on the football program.”
What are you most excited about: “I am most excited to continue playing the sport I love at the next level. As well, I am looking forward to building new bonds with my future teammates and further developing my football skills.”
Role model: “I look up to Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals. I admire his talents and dedication on the field, but more importantly his involvement in his community and willingness to give back.”
Jack Marsland
School: Toronto
Position: Defensive line
Why I chose Toronto: “Its outstanding academic reputation and I truly believe that the coaching staff is building something special and we will be able to win a championship in the next year or so.”
Football goals at the next level: “To earn a starting job on the team, and to be able to earn athlete of the week or an MVP award.”
Role model: “I have had multiple role models throughout my football career. I am entirely who I am as a person because of the great coaches I have had surrounding me. Kendall Gross, Chris Cartwright, and Trent Schmuland are just a few of the amazing people I have had help me by instilling core values like dedication, hard work, and perseverance.”