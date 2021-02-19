Kierra Smith — a West Kelowna Olympian and NCAA swimming champion — has been invited to speak alongside NBA legend Magic Johnson at a virtual fundraiser.
The March 3 fundraiser will feature Johnson, the five-time NBA champion, at the 28th annual RBC JCC Sports Dinner.
At the event, Smith — who is in Kelowna preparing for the Tokyo Games — will be hosting a table and sharing her story with guests.
Smith will talk about when she touched the wall to win her first NCAA title after suffering through years of homesickness and almost quitting swimming.
“I really struggled in my first year at college, living and swimming away from home in Minnesota, to the point where I finished last in the rankings,” said Smith, who is now preparing for her second Olympic games. “Two years later, when I touched the wall to become an NCAA champion, the feeling that came over me after overcoming so much was so unique and so unexpected. It was magical. I’ll never forget it.”
In addition to Johnson, Smith will be joined at the event by Team Canada field hockey stars John Smythe and Kate Wright, 2016 Olympic Bronze medalists Megan Lukan (rugby) and Laura Brown (team pursuit cycling), Former Guelph Gryphon and Olympic wrestler Korey Jarvis, and 11-time national boxing champion Mandy Bujold.
“It’s such an honour to join this group of athletes, all with their own magic moment to share,” said Smith, who made it to the 200-metre breaststroke final in her Olympic debut at Rio 2016. “How many Canadian athletes can say they’ve shared a stage, even a virtual one, with Magic Johnson?”
Smith, who will attempt to qualify for Team Canada at the National Swim Trials in May, grew up swimming with the Liquid Lightning club in West Kelowna.
Tickets are available for $36 at JCCSportsdinner.com. Tickets include access to an exclusive fireside chat with Johnson and a silent auction. Only one ticket per household required.
The annual fundraiser enables Jewish Community Centre scholarships and programs for members of the community who wouldn’t otherwise have access.