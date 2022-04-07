First they ran them out of Kelowna, and then they squeezed them dry in Prince George.
The Kelowna Rockets head into Saturday night's home game on a five-game winning streak, thanks largely to three wins against the Cougars.
The party continued this week with 1-0 and 4-1 victories in P.G. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, respectively.
On April 1, Kelowna was a 9-2 winner over the Cougars.
Prince George is mired near the bottom of the WHL's Western Conference, although they are still one point from the final playoff spot with a week to play in the regular season.
Kelowna is fighting for fourth place and home-ice advantage in round 1. It seems inevitable that Kelowna and Seattle will begin the post-season against each other.
Here's what happened this week.
Rockets 4, Cougars 1
The Rockets extended their win streak to five games on Wednesday night at CN Centre in Prince George.
Colton Dach and Pavel Novak each posted three-point nights, and Jari Kykkanen made 21 saves on 22 shots to pick up his seventh win of the season.
Dach (26) put the Rockets on the board 11:26 into the game with his ninth power-play goal of the season. Fischer O'Brien scored his first-ever WHL goal for P.G. less than five minutes later to tie it 1-1.
The P.G. goal came after a failed penalty shot by Ethan Samson, who was hauled down on a breakaway by John Babcock.
Novak (28) restored the Rockets' lead in the final moments of the opening period.
Gabriel Szturc (16) beat Ty Young glove side late in the third on a Kelowna power play that went two-for-three.
Kelowna also killed off two P.G. power plays. Kelowna outshot Prince George 24-22.
Rockets 1, Cougars 0
Talyn Boyko made 21 saves, and defenceman Tyson Feist scored in overtime for Kelowna.
It was the Rockets' fourth shutout of the season and opened the two-game series in Prince George on Tuesday night.
Boyko now has two shutouts this season and 100 career WHL appearances. It was the Rockets second straight shutout, having downed the Victoria Royals 5-0 on Saturday at Prospera Place.
The Rockets outshot the Cougars 36-21.
Kelowna was zero-for-one on the power play, while the Cougars were zero-for-three.
Twenty-year-old winger Mark Liwiski played in his 200th WHL game.
Rockets v. Giants
