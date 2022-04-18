It was a terrific weekend for the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors, as the B.C. Hockey League clubs skated out to 2-0 leads in their respective second-round playoff series.
In Penticton, the Vees carded 2-1 and 6-2 wins on Thursday and Saturday against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
Saturday’s tilt saw the Vees down 2-1 about midway through before the home team’s offence went to work and fired in five unanswered goals.
Josh Nadeau scored twice, while Bradley Nadeau, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Brett Moravec and Adam Eisele added singles for Penticton. Rowan Miller and Luc Laylin replied for Prince George.
Kaeden Lane made 23 saves in the winning effort to run his 2021-22 playoff record to 6-1, while counterpart Jordan Fairlie stopped 22 shots.
Game 3 was Monday night in Prince George. The result was not available by press time. Game 4 goes tonight in B.C.’s northern capital. If necessary, Game 5 is Thursday in Penticton with a 7 p.m. start at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
In Salmon Arm, the visiting Warriors snatched 6-2 and 4-1 wins on Friday and Saturday against the Silverbacks.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead into the third period of Saturday’s game and then cruised to victory. Tyler Cristall, Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, Felix Trudeau and Nick Roukounakis all tallied for West Kelowna, while Zack Smith scored the lone goal for Salmon Arm.
Johnny Derrick blocked 28 shots for the Warriors, lifting his playoff record to 6-1. Owen Say stopped an identical 28 shots while picking up the loss in the Silverbacks’ crease.
Game 3 was Monday night in West Kelowna. The result was not available by press time. Game 4 is Wednesday in West Kelowna at Royal LePage Place with a 7 p.m. start. If necessary, Game 5 is Friday night in Salmon Arm.