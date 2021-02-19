West Kelowna's Marco Kacic has signed onto a new auto racing team for the 2021 season, inking a deal to drive for JMF Motorsports.
Kacic is one of two drivers for the Mercedes-AMG GT4 team starting in the National Auto Sports Association's Western Endurance championship, moving to SRO later in the year.
“Opportunities such as this do not come along every day," Kacic is quoted as saying in a news bulletin. "The fact that I get to be part of it is amazing. I am incredibly excited to get to work with the team.”
JMF also signed an American driver, Michai Stephens from Evanston, Ill.
The team is based out of Buttonwillow, Calif., and founded by longtime motorsport enthusiast John Farrow.
He had high praise for the new recruits.
"These two drivers impressed us way beyond our wildest expectations," he said. "They showed speed, maturity and didn’t put a wheel wrong throughout the tests. With both drivers having primarily an open-wheel background, there is a lot to learn for them.”
The team is busy preparing for their first race event in Sonoma on March 28. There will be more testing and preparation over the next few weeks.
“It has been a whirlwind couple of months putting this together, and I have a lot people to thank that put in a lot of effort behind the scenes, and I simply couldn’t have done this without their help.”
“This is just the beginning for JMF Motorsports, and the goal is to continue supporting up-and-coming drivers in the years to come," said Danny Kok, co-owner of Conquest Racing West. “We have some very special young drivers here that can both make a career in driving.”