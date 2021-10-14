For the first time since October 2018, the West Kelowna Warriors picked up a victory inside Cominco Arena as they defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-4 in BC Hockey League action on Wednesday.
The scoring began in the opening minute as the teams were tied 2-2 after the first period. West Kelowna led 4-3 after two periods — after falling behind 3-2 — and increased the lead to 5-3 in the third before the Smokies got one back.
Felix Trudeau found an open Elan Bar Lev Wise off the rush to give the Warriors an 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the game.
Trail evened the score four minutes later.
West Kelowna went ahead again as a centre-ice turnover led to a John Evans goal, but the Smokies answered again on a powerplay just two minutes later.
Trail took a lead in the second period as the Warriors got into penalty problems. Nick Ardanaz was ejected for a hit from behind. Trail went ahead with a two-man power-play goal.
However, a shorthanded goal by Evans and a one-timer on an interception by Alexi Van-Houtte Cachero put West Kelowna back in front.
Trudeau got the clinching goal in the third period, scoring on a two-on-one break.
The Warriors head to Cranbrook for a pair of games this weekend.