Warriors beat Vees
in OT on Friday, then
both teams close out
season with blowouts against Centennials
The West Kelowna Warriors wrapped up their BC Hockey League regular season with a 10-game winning streak.
The Warriors will open the playoffs Friday at Royal LePage Place as they host the Vernon Vipers.
In the regular-season closer at home, the Warriors skated to a 7-2 win over the Merritt Centennials as a number of call-up players got a chance to shine.
Angelo Zol was the winning goalie, making 27 saves. Maxwell Sanford with a goal and Alexander Ochitwa and Kailus Green with assists picked up their first points of the season.
Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored twice for the Warriors. Cameron Hicklin, Marcus Joughin, Riley Sharon and Tyson Jugnauth also scored. Jackson Kirll and Levi Carter replied for Merritt.
Jugnauth equalled Justin Schultz’s mark for second most points by a Warriors defenceman in a season.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period. The Warriors led 2-1 after 40 minutes and blew the game open in the third.
On Friday, the Warriors needed overtime to keep the win streak going.
Tyler Cristall’s overtime marker gave the Warriors their first win in almost four years at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre.
Brennan Nelson’s ninth goal of the season early in the third period put the Warriors up 3-1, but the Vees fought back with goals from Adam Eisele and Josh Nadeau to send the game into extra time.
John Evans game West Kelowna a 1-0 lead in the first period. Eisele and Cristall traded goals in the second.
Cristall’s winner 2:36 into the extra frame was his 30th of the season.
Johnny Derrick made 35 saves for the win. Kaeden Lane stopped 25 shots in the Penticton net.
The Vees closed their season Sunday with a 10-2 win over the Centennials.
For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Vees had a 40-goal scorer as Josh Nadeau’s 40th goal of the season gave Penticton a two-goal margin while the game was still close.
Merritt had just scored twice in the second period to make the score 3-2 before Nadeau’s goal jump-started the home team.
Bradly Nadeau and Brett Moravec each scored twice for the Vees. Aydar Suniev, Spencer Smith, Luc Wilson, Ethan Mann and Casey McDonald also scored.
The Vees open their playoff series against Trail at home on Thursday.
The Vipers closed out their season last Wednesday with a 10-3 win at home over Trail.