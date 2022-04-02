The Victoria Royals will be well rested when they visit the Kelowna Rockets tonight.
The Royals last Western Hockey League game was a week ago when they lost 3-0 to the Prince George Cougars.
The Rockets hosted the Cougars Friday night.
The opening faceoff tonight at Prospera Place is at 7 p.m.
Last time the Rockets and Royals met, Victoria won 4-3 at home on March 23. Tanner Scott had an assist on all four Royals goals, while Brayden Schuurman posted a pair. Kelowna fired 29 shots on Campbell Arnold.
Heading into the weekend games, the Rockets had no injuries to report while the Royals had a number of players out of the lineup.
Rocket Turner McMillen needed just one more point to pass his dad, Dave McMillen, in career regular-season WHL points. Dave posted 40 (13G, 27A) points over 188 games between 1988 and 1993, meanwhile Turner has put up 40 (13G, 27A) points through 77 games with the Rockets.
The Rockets will be in Prince George on Tuesday and Wednesday, then are back home next Saturday and Sunday.
They have six games to go in the regular season, which wraps up on April 16.
