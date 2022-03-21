Finally, some new faces on the other side of the rink.
The Kelowna Rockets are in Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday to face the Royals in Western Hockey League play.
The Rockets land on the island after four straight losses to the Kamloops Blazers, including 3-2 (shootout) and 4-0 decisions this past weekend.
Logan Stankoven gave Kamloops the lead less than three minutes into the game in Kamloops on Saturday. Connor Levis and Fraser Minten each added goals to make it 3-0 after one period.
Blazers' goalie Dylan Garand took over from there, making 33 saves in the shutout.
Stankoven added a third-period insurance goal, his 35th goal this season.
Kelowna's Talyn Boyko deserves credit for keeping Kelowna close; he faced 40 shots and made 36 saves.
It was, at times, a chippy affair as you might imagine. Kamloops and Kelowna also played a home-and-home series March 11-12.
Clearly they're building some animosity, if the longtime rivals needed any reminders.
Saturday's game featured six fighting majors and a slew of chippy, tit-for-tat retaliatory penalties.
Kamloops was 1-for-3 with the extra attacker, while Kelowna was 0-for-5.
It was the mirror image of Friday's 3-2 shootout loss at home in front of 4,418 fans.
Kamloops' Daylan Kuefler scored five minutes into the game, but Colton Dach responded with two of his own to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead by the 22-second mark of the second period.
Levis tied it at 13:38 of the middle period, but the third and overtime were scoreless.
Dach, Gabriel Szturc, and Pavel Novak all missed in the shootout. Levis and Stankoven also missed but Matthew Seminoff netted the winner on a deke in tight.
It was a cleaner, more wide-open affair.
Kamloops was 1-for-5 on the power play and Kelowna was 1-for-3.
Boyko made 36 saves on 38 shots while Garand made 37 saves on 39 shots.
Rockets vs. Royals
Kelowna needed a furious comeback and an overtime goal from Szturc to prevail 5-4 the last time these clubs met on March 4 at Prospera Place.
Pavel Novak scored first, but Victoria (19-34-6) responded with three straight, and then led 4-2 with less than 10 minutes to play.
Szturc, Mark Liwiski and Tyson Feist each had a goal and an assist in that contest.
Boyko made 24 saves as the Rockets outshot Victoria 50-28.
Notably, Victoria went 2-for-3 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-0 after Victoria ended the game without a penalty of any kind.
Game time tonight and Wednesday in Victoria is 7 p.m. Listen live at AM1150 or through watch.chl.tv.
Including tonight's contest, the Rockets have 12 games remaining in the regular season.
Kelowna's next home game is March 26 against the Blazers.
If the playoffs were to begin today, the Rockets (34-16-6) would head to Seattle to face the Thunderbirds (36-17-6). The Rockets can still mathematically catch Kamloops (43-14-2) for first in the B.C. Division, but the more likely chase is for fourth place in the Western Conference. That would allow Kelowna home-ice advantage against the T-birds.
Kelowna's one wild card is games remaining. The Rockets have played at least three fewer games than the clubs they are chasing. It means a busier, but potentially more lucrative, stretch drive.