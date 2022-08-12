The Okanagan Sun host their toughest opponent of the season this weekend, the Westshore Rebels.
The Rebels shocked the Canadian junior football world going a perfect 3-0 to start the regular season.
The Rebels also have a dangerous special teams with their kick returner Gerrin Hardisty who’s returned kicks for touchdowns in back to back games.
The Rebels’ new swagger brings a whole new challenge for this Sun squad who thought before the season this game versus Westshore wouldn’t be a battle for first place. A big boost to the team’s defense is the return of defensive back Isaac Wegner, forced to sit out with an injury but expected to start Saturday. He is also the Sun’ starting punter.
The Okanagan Sun are coming off a
20-7 victory in Langley over the defending national champion Rams. It was a battle of the two defences with the Sun coming through big in the 2nd half scoring 17 unanswered points.
Sun head coach Travis Miller said he likes how the team is coming along after two games, “We have a very veteran crew, they’re coming together quite strong", said Miller. “They’re playing the way we want them to be playing.”
—————
Game time: 7 p.m. PST Aug. 13
Where: Apple Bowl, Kelowna
How: AM1150, BCFC TV
Special to the Daily Courier