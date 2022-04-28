Adam Kydd scored 15 minutes into overtime to give the Rockets life in their first-round WHL playoff series against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
Kelowna came back from a 2-0 second-period deficit to edge Seattle 3-2 in Game 4. Seattle still leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, and has another chance to end the series tonight back in Kent, Wash.
Kelowna goaltender Talyn Boyko — who was benched for Game 3 — returned to the crease in triumphant fashion and made 36 saves as the game's first star.
"It wasn't an easy decision by any means to not have him in the game (Tuesday)," Rockets head coach Kris Mallette said. "He was our MVP, tonight he played like our MVP. He handled it like a professional. This is only going to bode well in his future."
Kelowna also got timely scoring from deeper in the lineup. Gabriel Szturc and Noah Dorey each scored their first WHL playoff goals, while Kydd's winner was his second of the series. Andrew Cristall had two assists.
It was an inspired effort for a Rockets team missing 20-year-old veteran forward Mark Liwiski and 19-year-old sniper Pavel Novak.
Liwiski was serving the first game of a two-game suspension for a checking-to-the-head major penalty and game misconduct from Seattle's 5-1 win on Tuesday.
The Rockets did not disclose why Novak wasn't in the lineup; no injury reports are released during playoffs.
Kelowna's special teams were once again the story of the night, and this time in a good way. After going zero-for-five on the power play Tuesday in Game 3, the Rockets were two-for-five with the man advantage on Wednesday; the overtime winner came with a Seattle Thunderbird sitting in the penalty box.
The Kelowna penalty kill shut down all three Seattle attempts.
"We could've quit and packed it in, but we never did," Kydd said. "Boyko played a great game, stood on his head. We were lucky enough to get a power play in overtime, and bang one home."
It took a while to get there, though.
Ciona, a Calgary Flames prospect, scored with 19 seconds to go in the first and added another 3:19 into the second period to put Seattle in position to sweep.
Instead, Szturc capitalized on the power play a little over three minutes later, pouncing on a loose puck in the slot and chipping it under the crossbar.
Dorey tied it just past the midway point of the middle frame on a play credited as the WHL highlight of the night.
After Boyko made a tough save on a two-on-one rush, Dorey smashed a stretch pass to Cristall near Seattle's blue-line.
Cristall worked a give-and-go with Jake Poole before setting up a wide-open Dorey at the right hash-mark for a vicious one-timer and a 2-2 tie.
They traded glorious chances in the third. Conner Roulette undressed Kelowna defenceman Jackson DeSouza right in front of Boyko, and forced the Rockets' netminder into a quick-reaction save from in close. He had another great shot a few minutes later that Boyko denied with a pad save.
Cristall then took a pinpoint cross-ice pass, deked a defenceman and the goaltender at the far post, but couldn't keep the handle on his shot. It was a wonderful attempt nonetheless.
Colton Dach rang another in-tight attempt off the crossbar, coming so close he celebrated what he thought was a goal. Instead, it rolled along the goal line and set up the overtime.
Reid Schaefer tripped up Dylan Wightman, to give the Rockets a power-play chance 15:03 into extra time. With the puck down low, Kydd's shot found its way past Seattle goalie Thomas Milic 22 seconds into the power play.
Milic ended the night with 26 saves.
Kelowna will be back in action for game five against the T-Birds on Friday night in Kent at 7:05 pm. You can watch on CHL TV or listen on AM 1150.