It was one of the lowest scoring — and wettest — games in CJFL championship history as the Langley Rams beat the Okanagan Sun 7-4 on Saturday night in Langley.
The Rams have now won the Cullen Cup three consecutive years, this one in the lowest combined B.C. final since 1978 when the Vancouver Meralomas shutout the Renfrew Trojans 11-0.
The game was played in a steady downpour in Langley, making it difficult on the offences to not only move the ball, but hold onto it. All points were scored on safeties except a 28-yard first-quarter field goal by Rams kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya.
The defences were certainly on display as evident by 19 first downs in total that were recorded. Both teams forced five turnovers including a pair of massive interceptions by the Rams’ secondary.
The turning point of the game came with the Rams leading 7-2 and punting from deep in their own end.
The Sun’s special teams barrelled through the line and blocked the punt, but the ball fell at the feet of Kyle Clarot, who picked it up and rushed 20 yards for a Rams first down.
Clarot was an integral part of the Rams’ result. He also intercepted a Sun pass on the goal line and returned it 15 yards out of harm’s way. He led his club with four solo tackles and had a knockdown.
Nathan Murray intercepted a pass as well and Jesse Goedman was solid with two solo tackles and a pair of quarterback sacks.
Rams’ quarterback Michael Calvert was named the Offensive Player of the Game completing only eight passes, but did an excellent job controlling the flow with 13 rushes for 55 yards. Running back Joel Klaassen carried the rock 18 times for 73 yards.
On the other side of the field, the Sun offence was dismal recording only 51 net yards with the season’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Malcolm Miller, seeing limited action due to an apparent injury suffered in the semifinal; he carried six times for two yards. Quarterback Dominic Britton completed two passes and threw two interceptions.
The Sun did have a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter getting the ball to the Rams’ 21-yard line. They sent kicker Liam Attwood onto the field for a 28-yard field goal attempt; however, Mike O’Shea was unable to handle the snap and the play was botched.
Despite the offensive woes, the Sun defence kept them in the ball game all day. All-star Kelon Thomas recorded a pair of sacks, three knockdowns and had two tackles, linebacker Peyton Ryder had a game high eight tackles, and Tyler Going collected seven.
The Rams are now set to host the Saskatoon Hilltops in the CJFL national semifinal game on Saturday with the winner punching their ticket to the Canadian Bowl.
Saskatoon was a 29-9 winner in the Prairie final over the Regina Thunder. The Toppers’ offence was almost perfect running the football 386 yards against one of the CJFL’s premier defences.
Carter McLean carried 25 times for 204 yards, Boston Davidsen rushed 19 times for 143 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Damon Dutton scored a pair of majors on the ground on his seven carries.
It’ll be the third straight post-season these clubs meet, with the Hilltops winning both previous meetings in the Canadian Bowl. Saturday’s winner travels to Ontario on Dec. 4 for this year’s national title game.