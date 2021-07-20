Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton has hired Josh MacNevin as an assistant coach to replace the departed Vern Fiddler.
“We are excited to add Josh to our coaching staff,” said Hamilton. “He will bring a new perspective to our existing staff. I believe change and new ideas are very valuable for our team. We look forward to josh and his family getting settled in Kelowna.”
MacNevin, 44, spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
“I want to thank Bruce, Kris Mallette and the Hamilton family for this opportunity,” said MacNevin. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Rockets organization with everything that they’ve accomplished, they’re one of the most storied franchises in the Western Hockey League. I’m over the moon about getting the chance to become a part of that history with Kris.”
A defenceman during his playing career, MacNevin was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round, 101st overall, in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft.
“We are excited for what Josh and our staff are going to build here in Kelowna,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.
“I think that his playing experience overseas allows him to see the game differently. He was an offensive-minded defenceman and I think that will complement the vision that I’m trying to instil into our group, regardless of position.”
Prior to entering the coaching ranks, MacNevin graduated from Providence College, where he played four seasons with the Friars (1996-00), recording 86 points (20G, 66A) over 137 games.
After turning pro he went on to a playing career that spanned over a decade, with stops in the American Hockey League, Italy, Austria, Germany, Sweden and Finland.
He and his wife Lauren have two children, Millie and Joseph, with a third on the way.