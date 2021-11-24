By Wayne Emde
Special to The Daily Courier
The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club needs to raise its roof to keep up with changes in the sport.
Starting Jan. 1, the equipment rhythmic gymnasts throw in the air will need to fly higher for athletes to be awarded top points — higher than the 18-foot roof the athletes currently train under.
A high toss will now defined as three times the height of the athlete when standing on tip toes with their hand reaching upwards. This means that the bare minimum height of a toss for some elite athletes is approximately 23 feet. The current indoor gym height is 18 feet.
Rhythmic gymnasts perform their gymnastics routines with hoops, balls, clubs, ribbon or ropes they toss in the air.
Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion Camille Martens, founder of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, produces national and international-level athletes out of her club.
“Our ceiling seems high to many onlookers, but with the new rules, our athletes simply can’t meet the requirements with the current ceiling height,” she said, announcing the launch of a raise-the-roof campaign.
“We rent the Priest Valley gym or rec centre auditorium when we can, but we really need all our athletes to have the opportunities to learn higher tossing techniques and to train them daily.
“We will need to apply for a variance with the RDNO and are hoping to get a few ideas from engineers/architects on ways that we could raise the roof with the shortest possible time without a facility.”
At 3 p.m. Saturday, the club will host a display at the Performing Arts Centre showcasing pre-competitive, competitive and elite-level athletes.
“The 75-minute display will include a demonstration of how the current ceiling limits our tosses and how a higher ceiling would change everything for our team,” said Martens. “If any supporters, architects, engineers, city or regional district officials would like free tickets, please contact us as we’d love to have you in the loop as we embark on this project.”