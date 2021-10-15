The Okanagan Sun will look to keep their winning ways alive as they host the Vancouver Island Raiders on Saturday night at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.
After a week in which the Sun gained over 600 yards of offence and allowed under 100 yards on defence, the team will look to earn its fourth win in a row and second of the season against the Raiders when the two teams collide on Saturday.
The Sun are coming off of an
87-0 victory over the Kamloops Broncos last Saturday.
The Sun got some tremendous individual performances, including a five-touchdown effort from quarterback Dominic Britton.
Britton heads into Week 7 of the BC Football Conference season leading the league in completion percentage (54.5%), passing yards (1,175), yards-per-attempt (10.5) and touchdown passes (12).
Offence has not been a problem for the Sun, who lead the league with 277 total points on the season, more than double the next best team (Langley Rams at 115).
Malcolm Miller has continued to tear up the league, scoring a BCFC-high nine rushing touchdowns while rushing for 979 yards on 112 attempts, averaging 163.2 yards per game.
Mike O’Shea and Kyle Zakala sit first and third respectively in receiving yards. O’Shea leads with 436 yards receiving and eight touchdowns caught. Zakala has one TD and 343 yards.
Defensively, the Sun have surrendered 42 points against, second lowest in the league behind Langley and have collected the second-most sacks with 12.
Peyton Ryder leads the defensive charge with 19 tackles, tied for fourth most in the BCFC while Kelon Thomas is the team leader at 2.5 sacks through six games.
The Sun and Raiders met in late September in Nanaimo with the visiting Sun coming out on top by a 39-14 margin.
The Sun (5-1-0) will look for win No. 4 in a row. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Purchase tickets online at happsnow.com (Go to Vancouver Island Raiders at Okanagan Sun) or on the Okanagan Sun website.,