The lights stayed on, but there was a power failure at Prospera Place on Wednesday night.
The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 to the Prince George Cougars in WHL play, and you might chalk it up to special teams.
Kelowna was zero-for-one on the power play, while Prince George was two-for-four with the extra attacker.
The Rockets also outshot the Cougars 46-28, but P.G.'s Tyler Brennan turned aside 44 of them for the win.
Carter MacAdams provided the offence, scoring three times for the visitors.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard first and didn't look back after that. Jumping out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the second period, the Cougars were able to hold off any kind of comeback, quickly answering when the Rockets finally found the back of the net in the third period.
John Babcock and Adam Kydd were the goal scorers for the Rockets.
Cayden Glover (5) beat Rockets netminder Jari Kykkanen 2:32 into the game.
The Cougars pushed their way out to a three-goal lead in the second period thanks to a pair of goals from Carter MacAdams (8, 9), including a power-play marker.
Babcock (3) skated his way around the perimeter, picking off the corner to get the Rockets on the board at 8:25 of the third period. MacAdams (10) completed the hat trick just under a minute after Babcock scored.
Ethan Samson (10) then added another for the Cougars less than three minutes later. In the final seconds of the game, Kydd (9) found the back of the net for Kelowna.
Kykkanen's record moves to 3-1 after making 23 saves on 28 shots.
With the loss, Kelowna's record is now 26-12-4. The Rockets, however, have still won 10 of their past 12 games.
The Cougars are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.
Kelowna will now head to Prince George to face the Cougars (19-25-3) on Friday and Saturday at CN Centre. You can watch the game on CHL TV or listen on AM 1150.
The next Rockets home game is on Feb. 21, Family Day, at 4:05 p.m. against the Tri-City Americans (13-27-5).
The Rockets also rescheduled three home games on Thursday to compensate for COVID-19 cancellations.
The new dates are April 9 and April 10 against the Vancouver Giants, and April 16 against the Cougars. The April 10 game is a Sunday, and the game begins at 4 p.m.