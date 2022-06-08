The 2022 Art Hawkins Great Canadian Ultimate Game will take place on June 11 throughout Canada, including Kelowna’s City Park.
The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society will be hosting a fundraising game of Frisbee football to correspond with this nationwide event in honour of Hawkins, a champion of youth Ultimate in B.C.
Players in 30 co-ed games across Canada will be split into red and white teams and their scores across the country tallied up to determine a winner.
The event will raise funds for programs that support the accessibility and development of Ultimate for children, youth and those with disabilities, especially in economically disadvantaged communities.
Hawkins was an influential and respected member of the Vancouver Ultimate League for almost 20 years until his death in 2010. In 2011, Ultimate Canada honoured his memory by naming this day-long game and celebration after him.
Kelowna’s portion of the charity game will take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. in City Park.
KUPS is making a donation to the Art Hawkins Development Fund on behalf of participants.