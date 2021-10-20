Nineteen Kelowna Skating Club athletes proved they’re on a successful path and returned with nine medals from the third B.C. Super Series event of the season over the weekend.
In Group 2 of Novice Women, Megan Yudin skated two nearly flawless performances to win the gold medal, scoring a personal-best 115.12 points at the Super Series Autumn Leaves event at Chilliwack’s Twin Rinks.
Kelowna’s Gabrielle Jugnauth won the silver medal with a 105.49 points.
Kelowna skaters also swept the top two placements in Group 3 Novice Women.
Leading the charge was 14-year-old Konstantina Lock, who scored 108.42 points to strike gold; Abby Bulawka skated to the silver-medal finish.
Kelowna skaters also showed their strength at the Junior level.
Ashley Sales scored 111.08 points to win Group 1 while Malayna Lesko finished sixth.
Emily Sales and Vienna Harwood skated to a photo finish to decide the gold and silver medals in Group 2 as they scored 112.76 and 112.70 points, respectively.
Kelowna also showed promise at other levels. Amy Kim, 12, scored a personal best 24.33 points to win group 1 of Pre-Juvenile Women U13.
Meanwhile, 13-year-old Calissa Adlem won Group 1 of Pre-Novice Women on the strength of her 92.72-point finish. Kelowna’s Sophie Sanderson and Makayla Forrest finished just off the podium in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Next up for the Kelowna Skating Club will be the B.C. and Yukon Sectional Championships at Parksville in November, where national qualifying berths and provincial titles will be on the line..