Sophie Sanderson was ready for her closeup.
The Kelowna Skating Club athlete won two medals at the Super Series Victoria Day Interclub competition over the long weekend at CNC in Kelowna.
The first Super Series event of the season featured top skaters from B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
Like most of the events this season, it was judged virtually. Competitors were recorded at the CNC under set guidelines, with videos broadcast to officials from throughout Canada in real time.
KSC had 16 skaters participate in the event, winning eight medals.
A highlight occurred in the highly competitive Novice Women’s free program event, which featured several triple jumpers.
Kelowna’s Megan Yudin scored a personal best 64.69 points to capture the gold medal.
Her teammate, Abby Bulawka, won the bronze medal, with Gabrielle Jugnauth, Konstantina Lock and Ava Sanderson rounding out the top 6. Jugnauth added a bronze medal from the Novice short program event.
At the Pre-Novice level, Sanderson struck for a pair of medals. The 13-year-old Dr. Knox Middle School student opened with a third-place finish in group 3 of the short program and followed with a silver medal finish in the free program.
The local team also showed strength at the developmental levels. Justine Labonte scored 19.55 points to win the silver medal in group 1 of Pre-Juvenile girls under 13, while Abbey McTavish won bronze in group 2 with a 19.01 points finish.
Here are the full results:
5. Amy Kim, Pre-Juvenile U11 group 1
2. Justine Labonte, Pre-Juvenile U13 group 1
3. Abbey McTavish, Pre-Juvenile U13 group 2
5. Payton Bannerman, Juvenile U14 group 2
6. Calissa Adlem, Pre-Novice Short Program group 1
6. Christiana Lock, Pre-Novice Short Program group 2
3. Sophie Sanderson, Pre-Novice Short Program group 3
5. Adlem, Pre-Novice Free Program group 1
7. Lock, Pre-Novice Free Program group 2
2. Sanderson, Pre-Novice Free, group 3
3. Gabrielle Jugnauth, Novice Short Program
8. Ava Sanderson, Novice Short Program
6. Ashley Sales, Junior Women Short Program
2. Emma Bulawka, Senior Short Program
Novice Women Free Program: Megan Yudin, 1st; Abby Bulawka, 3rd; Gabrielle Jugnauth, 4th; Konstantina Lock, 5th; Ava Sanderson, 6th; Aurora Schultz, 9th; Gwenyth Preston, 13th.