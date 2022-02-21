And just like that, the winning streak continues. After falling to the Prince George Cougars at home last week, the Kelowna Rockets have won three straight including a 5-3 decision over the Tri-City Americans on Monday afternoon at Prospera Place.
That win capped a three-game in four-night stretch that also saw Kelowna beat the Cougars twice — by the same 3-2 score — in Prince George over the weekend.
On Monday afternoon, Turner McMillen scored twice while Jake Lee, Colton Dach (with two assists) and Mark Liwiski added singles. Max Graham added two assists himself as rookie Jari Kykkanen made 26 saves in goal.
Kelowna never trailed, and with less than 10 minutes to play in the game was leading Tri-City 5-1 before a late surge.
Kelowna outshot the visitors 56-29. It was a game characterized by Tri-City’s apparent disinterest in the result. They made half-hearted efforts to slow the puck while Kelowna looked for scoring chances.
It was a fine way to end the long weekend.
On Saturday in Prince George, Lee, Gabriel Szturc and McMillen scored as Talyn Boyko made 26 saves in a 3-2 win.
The Rockets were zero-for-two on the power play, while the penalty kill was busy shutting down eight of the Cougars’ chances on the man advantage.
The weekend ended a far cry from where it began on Friday.
Neither team scored until Liwiski made it 1-0 with less than two minutes to play in the second period of the weekend’s opener on Friday in P.G.
Liwiski corralled a loose puck in the high slot, turned and snapped a wicked shot into the top corner.
It was welcome relief to a team that was outshot 11-3 in the opening period.
Kelowna’s Marcus Pacheco made it 2-0 early in the third and Adam Kydd added another less than four minutes later.
Boyko registered his 19th win of the season after making 26 saves.
Kelowna was zero-for-one on the power play, while Prince George was zero-for-three.
The Rockets outshot the Cougars 29-28.