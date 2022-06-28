Big White snowboard Olympian Tess Critchlow is retiring from competition.
Critchlow finished sixth in this year’s women’s Olympic snowboard cross in Beijing and was ninth in the 2018 games in South Korea.
Her 20-year racing resume also includes three Canadian National Championship wins, multiple top-10 World Cup finishes, and podium finishes in team events.
“This hunt for excellence in my SBX career has been such a crazy and fulfilling journey,” Critchlow said in a news release from Big White, where she grew up and learned to snowboard.
At six years old, Critchlow competed in the annual Neil Edgeworth Memorial Banked Slalom, coming in second only to her brother. Eight years later, at age 14, she was invited to join the B.C. Snowboard Team. And four years later she found herself on Team Canada’s roster.
While Critchlow says she’s “retiring,” she adds she’s “in no way ready to set down my snowboard or love for sport! I hope in the coming years I’ll have more time to free ride and get back to the roots of why I fell in love with racing.”