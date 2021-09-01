Fans will have to show their vaccine cards if they hope to attend BC Hockey League games this season.
The league announced Tuesday it is “in full support” of the vaccine card program that was announced last week by the B.C. government.
“We are committed to upholding these regulations in the interest of the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” said the BCHL in a statement.
“We look forward to getting back on the ice in a few short weeks and safely competing during our 2021-22 season.”
The Penticton Vees open their season on Oct. 8 at home against the Vernon Vipers.
The West Kelowna Warriors host Prince George Spruce Kings on Oct. 9 to start their regular season.
The BCHL’s stance on vaccinations, which extends to players, team staff and on-ice officials, mirrors that of the Western Hockey League and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
Beginning Sept. 13, people will need to show proof they’ve had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before attendings restaurants, stores, ticketed events and other public places in B.C.
As of Oct. 24, people will have to show they’ve been fully vaccinated with two doses if they wish to go into those same public places.