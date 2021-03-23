Over the course of the five-week B.C. Hockey League regular season beginning April 2, the Penticton Vees will play 10 games against each of the Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Up the highway at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, the host Vipers will face off 10 times against each of the West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Those are two of five pods around the province where the league’s 17 active clubs will do battle in the abbreviated campaign, which was approved earlier this month by the Provincial Health Office.
“It has been a long road, but we’re thrilled to finally announce our season schedule,” BCHL executive director Steven Cocker said in a press release Tuesday.
“Our coaches and players have spent the past seven months focusing on on-ice and off-ice development and now we are able to provide them with a chance to play meaningful games to give them the NHL and NCAA exposure they deserve.”
BCHL teams are currently undergoing a two-week quarantine period before they will be tested for COVID-19. Upon receiving a negative test result, players will be free to join their teammates in practice to prepare for the season.
Opening night features a five-game slate, including the reigning Interior Division champion Vees facing off against Trail and the Vipers meeting the Silverbacks.
No fans will be allowed in the stands, but games will be livestreamed.
The other pods are:
Chilliwack: Chilliwack Chiefs; Merritt Centennials; Prince George Spruce Kings.
Coquitlam: Coquitlam Express; Powell River Kings; Surrey Eagles.
Port Alberni: Alberni Valley Bulldogs; Cowichan Valley Capitals; Nanaimo Clippers; Victoria Grizzlies.