The Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division launches its season tonight.
Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHL season has been underway for as long as a month in other regions.
B.C. teams will play a 24-game schedule behind closed doors in Kelowna and Kamloops. Games will be available for viewing online.
The Rockets host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place while the Vancouver Giants face the Blazers in Kamloops tonight.
Kelowna visits the Giants in Kamloops on Sunday.
Prairie teams are having their own 24-game regular season as are the American-based teams.
The Rockets have 13 returning players on their 25-man roster.
The Rockets said goodbye to Nolan Foote, Matthew Wedman and Kyle Topping who are all playing pro hockey in North America. With the trio gone, the Rockets will be looking for veteran forwards like Alex Swetlikoff, Dillon Hamaliuk and Mark Liwiski to step up.
Dallon Wilton, Michael Farren, Liam Kindree and Jonas Peterek were all released.
Six of the Rockets 13 forwards this season will be rookies.
On defence, Kelowna released Devin Steffler and Conner McDonald aged out.
With five returning defencemen, the Rockets back end will be strong with Kaedan Korczak, recently returned from the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, leading the charge.
A pair of familiar faces will be in net, both Roman Basran and Cole Schwebius return for their 19-year-old campaigns.
On Tuesday, the Rockets host Kamloops. Next weekend, they visit Prince George in Kamloops on Good Friday and play at home but will be the visiting team against Victoria on April 3.