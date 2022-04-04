The Warriors learned quickly their opening-round playoff series against the Vernon Vipers will be a tough one.
Coming off a 10-game winning streak to end the regular season, West Kelowna lost the opening game against the Vipers, Friday, at Royal LePage Place by a 5-2 score.
The Warriors bounced back Saturday with a 5-3 win at home.
Game 3 was to be played Monday night in Vernon as this edition of the paper was going to press. The Warriors were to get back one of their top forwards, Felix Trudeau, from a five-game suspension.
Vipers 5, Warriors 2
Cam MacDonald scored a pair of goals and Roan Clarke turned aside 24 shots as the visiting Vipers took Game 1 in front of 1,048 spectators.
Leading 2-1 after 40 minutes, the Vipers put the game away in the third when Zack Tonelli jammed home his own rebound making to make the score 3-1, and Reagan Milburn added an insurance goal on a breakaway.
Chase Dafoe gave the Warriors some hope with their second goal of the night, but MacDonald got his second into an empty net to put the game away.
The Vipers led 2-1 after 20 minutes with a scoreless second period. MacDonald and Ayden Third scored for Vernon. Charles-Alexis Legault replied for West Kelowna in the first period.
Warriors 5, Vipers 3
West Kelowna seemed to have the game comfortably in hand as they led 4-1 after two periods then added a Tyler Cristall power-play goal early in the third, but the Vipers weren’t done battling.
Just eight seconds after the 5-1 goal, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell scored to give Vernon some life with Reagan Millburn adding another to make for a frantic finish.
The Warriors led 2-1 after the first period on goals from Cristall and John Evans. Millburn answered for Vernon.
Dylan Brooks and Nick Roukounakis scored for West Kelowna in the second period.
Johnny Derrick was the winning goalie.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Vernon. Game 5 is Friday in West Kelowna.
Vees 3, 5, Smoke Eaters 5, 1
The Penticton Vees and Trail Smoke Eaters’ series was deadlocked at 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Monday night.
Trail won Game 1 by a score of 5-3 on Friday, then fell 5-1 in Game 2 on Saturday.
Kaeden Lane stopped 26 of 27 shots to secure the Game 2 win for Penticton, while Aydar Suniev scored twice and Spencer Smith, Brett Moravec and Grayson Arnot added singles.
Game 4 goes tonight in Trail, before the best-of-seven series shifts back to Penticton for Game 5 on Thursday.