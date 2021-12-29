A late goal in regulation time followed by an overtime winner gave the Kelowna Rockets a come-from-behind win in Kamloops Tuesday night as the Western Hockey League returned to action following a winter break.
Mark Liwiski scored with 10 seconds left in the game to force overtime and Andrew Cristall scored 2:23 into the extra period to give the Rockets the two points.
The Rockets had pulled goalie Talyn Boyko for a sixth attacker when Liwiski drove to the net to get the tying goal.
In overtime, Cristall scored the winner on a wraparound, beating Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst.
Both goalies had busy nights as the Blazers outshot the Rockets 39-30.
Kamloops took a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal from Quinn Schmiemann.
A rematch takes place at Kelowna’s Prospera Place tonight.
With the win, second-place Kelowna moved to within eight points of B.C. Division-leading Kamloops.
The Rockets host Victoria Royals on Saturday.