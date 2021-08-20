Kelowna Skating Club was well represented at the Super Series BC Summer Skate last week.
The event hosted competitors from throughout the province, as well as skaters from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Atlantic Canada.
The local Kelowna club had a team of 17 skaters, who returned home with 10 medals in total.
A highlight for the team occurred in group 4 of Pre-Novice Women.
Kelowna’s Calissa Adlem skated personal best performances in both the short and free programs to capture the gold medal.
Her total score of 97.38 points would hold up as the best among all 4 Pre-Novice groups, with 72 skaters in total.
Another highlight occurred at the Novice Women’s level.
Kelowna’s Gabrielle Jugnauth won both segments of group 3 to strike gold. Her score of 112.38 points was a personal best.
Konstantina Lock also skated to a personal best score, and her 103.34 total points was good for the silver medal in group 3.
Megan Yudin won the silver medal in group 2 with a 110.3 points finish, also a personal best for the 13-year-old.
Abby Bulawka clinched another medal for Kelowna, a bronze in group 1.
At the Junior level, Kelowna’s Ashley Sales and Vienna finished second and third, respectively, in group 2, while Emily Sales skated to silver in group 1.
The local team also showed depth at developmental levels.
Abbey McTavish skated to a personal best score of 22.7 points to win the silver medal in group 2 of the Pre-Juvenile under 13 girls division.
Meanwhile, Amy Kim also won a silver medal in group 1 thanks to her score of 19.58 points.
“There were many promising performances and results,” noted KSC Director Jason Mongrain. “It was great to have live competition again, with the bonus of several skaters scoring in the range to be competitive at a national level.”