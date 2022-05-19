The Penticton Vees are Fred Page Cup champions.
The Vees concluded a four-game sweep of the Nanaimo Clippers with an exclamation mark — an 8-2 victory in Game 4, Wednesday in Nanaimo.
“Winning the night before in overtime, obviously if that had gone the other way, it would be a whole new series,” Vees coach Fred Harbinson said in an interview with the Penticton Herald.
“It’s outstanding, I’m very proud of the guys. We accomplished something that hasn’t happened before — winning 16 straight games to win the Fred Page Cup. After losing the first game of playoffs, they dialed in for four straight series.”
Unlike the first three games of the BCHL junior A championship, Game 4 wasn’t even close with the Vees scoring at 2:08 in the first period and never looking back, leading 3-0 at the end of the first period and 7-2 after two.
Bradly Nadeau, the game’s No. 1 star, scored a hat trick in the victory and added an assist. Ryan Hopkins, Frank Djurasevic, Thomas Pichette, Spencer Smith and Josh Nadeau each added single goals.
Kaeden Lane made 21 saves in posting the win in net. Cooper Black stopped 50 of 58 shots.
“From the outside, it looks like we had an easy run and that wasn’t the case at all. We had a lot of things happen off the ice — losing our captain at Christmas, our long-time trainer still battling cancer, another player losing his family home. But it brought us together as a team and we matured and everyone gave 100%,” said Harbinson.
On Tuesday, Stefano Bottini’s goal at 2:55 in sudden victory overtime gave the Vees a 3-2 win in Game 3. Djurasevic and Josh Nadeau also scored in the win. Jeremie Payant and Keighan Gerrie scored for the Clippers. Lane made 19 saves and Black stopped 36 shots.
The season is now over for the Vees as the league voted last summer to not participate in the Canadian playdowns this year.
“We’re happy with ending it here,” Harbinson said. “We played four best-of-sevens and we’re in the best league in the country. This means a lot to everybody in British Columbia. This is our pinnacle.”