Kelowna Rockets defenceman Will Irvine can’t wait to get back to B.C.
A product of Morden, Man., Irvine headed off to Victoria and the Pacific Coast Hockey Academy.
He appeared in 29 games with Pacific Coast’s U15 Prep team during the 2017-18 season, putting up 31 points (15G, 16A) and 51 penalty minutes. The Rockets scouting staff liked what they saw in the puck-moving defenceman, drafting Irvine in the sixth round of the 2018 WHL draft.
He said attending the academy was a benefit to his development and helped eased the pressure during his draft season.
“Playing in the CSSHL really helped my game a lot,” said Irvine. “I mean, you’re on the ice every day getting to skate every day, so that’s already a huge advantage for any player. The set up that they have is unbelievable, with the schooling, the hockey and the workouts. It’s awesome, it makes it really easy for the players to have fun and not be too stressed with school.”
Being drafted by the Rockets was a dream, Irvine said, knowing the team’s track record when it comes to producing defencemen.
“I don’t know if you could ask for a better team to go to, they’re such a great organization. It’s in such a beautiful city and the fans are great from what I’ve seen so far. When I found out I had been drafted there I was pretty excited, I know the Rockets have produced really high-end defencemen.”
He returned to Pacific Coast for the 2018-19 season, suiting up in 23 games with the U18 team, posting 18 points (7G, 11A) and 30 penalty minutes.
Last season, Irvine returned home to Manitoba to play for the under-18 Pembina Valley Hawks
It didn’t take long for him to adapt; he led all defenceman on the Hawks in scoring with 52 points (16G, 36A) and 91 PIMs over 42 games.
“We had a really solid team that was very offensive; I think that helped a bit. I was playing good minutes, and I had a lot of opportunities to get up in the play and join the rush; I made those chances count.”
He started the 2020-21 season with the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard, posting three assists and four penalty minutes over five games before things were shut down due to Covid-19.
Irvine says that his short stint in junior was a bit of an eye-opener.
“It was a jump for sure, even from triple-A it’s a step up. It was a good experience getting in those few games. It was fast-paced and helped give me a good perspective on what the jump is going to be like coming into Kelowna.”
Gyms only reopened in Manitoba recently and rinks were shut down, so Irvine kept busy trying to stay sharp and in shape.
“I was doing a lot of working out at home and skating on the outdoor rinks because the rinks were closed, too. I’ve been just been trying to stay busy with home workouts and getting out on the outdoor rink.”
Finally, on March 2—the day before his 18th birthday—Irvine received the call. The B.C. Division had been given the green light by the government to play, he was going to be a part of the Kelowna Rockets.
“It was pretty incredible to get that call. Honestly, it was kind of like an early birthday gift. It’s everyone’s dream to go play in the Western Hockey League. I was super, super, super excited when I got the news.”