The Kelowna Rockets closed out their 2021 preseason schedule with two losses to the Kamloops Blazers on the weekend.
Kelowna managed 38 shots, but still lost 4-3 at home on Saturday. They started the weekend with a 4-2 defeat in Kamloops.
The Rockets opened the scoring early on Saturday with a goal from Jake Poole. But Fraser Minten tied it just before the end of the opening frame.
The Blazers stormed ahead in the second with goals from Matthew Seminoff, Josh Pillar and Dylan Sydor.
Kelowna’s third-period comeback fell short even though Ethan Ernst beat his brother, Blazer netminder Dylan, with a goal on the power play. Max Graham pulled the Rockets within one with just over five minutes to play, but that was as close as they’d come.
Cole Schwebius started in net, stopping 10 of 11 shots.
Nicholas Cristiano started the third, and made 10 saves on 13 shots.
Both Kelowna and Kamloops were two-for-five on the man advantage. The Rockets outshot the Blazers 38-24.
Forward Trevor Wong returned from Florida Panthers’ rookie camp for his first preseason game, but couldn’t help Kelowna overcome Kamloops on Friday.
Turner McMillen and Reese Belton traded goals in the opening period before Wong pushed the Rockets ahead early in the second. Nick McCarry and Fraser Minten scored 1:39 apart to give Kamloops its first lead of the game.
Minten potted an empty-net go to score his second of the night to end the scoring.
Cole Tisdale started in net, stopping 23 of the 26 shots through two periods of action. Schwebius replaced Tisdale at the start of the third, turning aside all 10 shots he faced.
Kelowna’s power play went zero-for-three on the night, while Kamloops was two-for-five with the man advantage.
The Blazers outshot the Rockets 37 to 20.
The Rockets are now off until Oct. 7 when they’ll head to Victoria to open the schedule against the Royals on the Island.
They’re to open the regular season at home on Oct. 15 against the Blazers.