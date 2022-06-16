The UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball team has added Kelowna product, and one of the Top 10 volleyball athletes in British Columbia, Abigail Hettinga, to their roster for the 2022-23 season.
Hettinga, who starred for the Kelowna Owls, joins sister Madelyn, the reigning Canada West Rookie of the Year, on head coach Steve Manuel’s squad and will provide the Heat with another talented student-athlete who can make an impact.
“Abigail has great volleyball aptitudes and is an extremely versatile athlete able to play several positions,” Manuel said. “Her speed, agility and overall physical strength are all great qualities that will serve her well at the next level.”
The five-foot-10 outside hitter will be moving over to UBCO to study Science.
“I chose the Heat because it has always been my dream to be able to play volleyball and go to school in the town I grew up in,” she said. “I remember going to Heat games when I was younger and thinking to myself what an experience that would be and wondering if I would ever get to feel it.”