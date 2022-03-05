It's a group of KSS Owls that head coach Chris Cartwright considers one of the most resilient he can remember.
The Owls recently celebrated four graduating seniors inking agreements to play university football in USports, no small feat considering two seasons of delays and postponements. Joey Howorko, Jack Nyrose, Everett Schmuland and Evan Fitchett will carry KSS colours to schools from Toronto to Calgary in the fall.
“I am so incredibly proud of these young men," Cartwright said. "With all the unprecedented events that we’ve experienced the last two years, all of our players have had to adjust their thinking and process to achieve success.”
With the 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID, senior players missed a pivotal year in high school football before heading back on the field in 2021.
“Grade 11 is a key year for players. For most, it is their first year playing varsity football and a year to learn from their senior teammates," the coach said. "With not having that year, there was a lot of learning that had to be done for these players, and they embraced it.”
Since 2016, the KSS football program has sent 18 players to the post-secondary level to play sports and continue their educations.
Everett Schmuland, 17
University of Calgary
Position: Middle Linebacker
Why I chose the Dinos: There is a lot of family history at Calgary. My dad went there, and my brother is in his second year. I’ve always wanted to go to the Dinos, not just because of that, but because of the amazing program they have.
Football goals: I want to become an All-Canadian. I aspire to be the best player I can be, and make it as far as possible.
Football role model: I have always viewed my father, Trent Schmuland, as my role model. Learning about the passion and skill he had for the game has inspired me to do what he has accomplished and beyond. I see the way he carries the love for the game coaching young kids at the high school level, and it makes me want to the same when I am older.
Post secondary goals: I want to major in business. Finance is an interest of mine, but I'm open to anything else that pulls my interest in the field of business.
Joey Howorko, 17
University of Regina
Position: Quarterback
Why I chose the Rams: They offer a great program. The Rams have some of the best facilities in Canada West, and the coaching staff is much younger than typical staffs; they understand the players more and are very adaptable. From my visit I learned Coach McConkey is a great person and a coach who can help me get better as a QB. And one of my top targets this season, teammate Evan Fitchett, had already committed to the Rams in late 2021, so I’ll get to continue my football journey throwing him passes!
Football goals: To learn from the great QBs and coaches there. The QBs there are all older and have been in the program for a while, so it will be great to learn from them and just pick their brains. The goal will always be to win a championship and win games, but for me personally the goal this year is to learn the system and help the team win in any way possible.
Role model: I wouldn't really say I have a football role model but the role model I have is my Dad (Joe Howorko). He has supported me since I started playing when I was eight.
Post-secondary goals: To learn and have a great university experience. I want to Graduate with a Business degree. My goal is definitely to become a CFL QB, but I will definitely need to work hard in the classroom and on the field to get a degree and have a successful career on the field.
Jack Nyrose, 17
University of Toronto
Position: Running back
Why I chose the Varsity Blues: U of T has outstanding academic programs and I felt it was the right fit for me position wise
Football goals: I want be a good team member to my new teammates and I want to be able to play high level football
Your football role model: Lamar Jackson is one of my football role models because he was always told he couldn’t be a quarterback, and he proved everyone wrong. I felt like universities were more interested in me for a defensive role, but I knew I always wanted to be a running back
Post-secondary goals: Later in life I hope to be a lawyer or something to do with the economic side of the world.
Evan Fitchett, 17
University of Regina
Position: Wide receiver
Why I chose the Regina Rams: Because of the family feel. I have great relationships with the coaches and feel that the university of Regina is a place where I can continue to grow in the classroom and get a degree, as well as grow and become the best possible football player I can be.
Football goals: To have a impact from day one as soon as I get on campus and help the team win. As well as win a Vanier Cup.
Your football role model: Trent Schmuland has coached me for years and he has played a key role in me being in the position that I am today. Not only has he helped me become a better football player, he has helped me become a better person.
Post-secondary goals: I will be studying Business at the university of Regina.