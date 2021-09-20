LANGLEY — The Okanagan Sun played in one of the strangest games in memory against the Langley Rams, Sunday night, with the Rams scoring a 7-0 victory at McLeod Park.
About 10 minutes before kick-off, a large section of Langley that included McLeod Park Stadium lost power after a nearby car crash.
That meant no game clock or play clock. One of the biggest problems, with the 6 p.m. start, was the lights at the field could not turn on, which meant a four-quarter game turned into a three-quarter match-up that was squeezed into 90 minutes.
Defence reigned supreme in the opening half with both teams struggling to find their footing. Sun quarterback Dominic Britton had a first half he would like to forget, throwing four interceptions as the Sun offence gained 115 yards through the first 30 minutes of play.
The Sun defence did the exact same thing to Langley, forcing them to only five first downs in the first two quarters of play. Langley’s missed field goal going through the end zone was the only scoring as the game ended 1-0 at halftime.
The Sun did have a chance at the lead late in the second quarter, driving to the Rams 14-yard-line, but lost track of how much time was left in the half and, with no game clock, could not get any points on the board.
With darkness encroaching after the restart, Rams quarterback Michael Calvert pitched the ball to his left as Joel Klaassen juked past a defender and made his way down the sidelines for the 33-yard strike to push the Rams ahead by a 7-0 score.
Langley went for two in an effort to make it a two-score game but did not convert on the try and left one final possession for the Sun to try and even the score before play was halted due to darkness.
Britton drove the ball down field from his own 40-yard-line, completing two first-down passes to Mike O’Shea before the Sun were in range of scoring, with the ball at the Rams four-yard-line.
A Malcolm Miller run and an incomplete pass led to a third down and goal, but Britton could not handle the snap and took a sack to conclude the game.
The Sun (2-1) will return to the road Sept. 25 against the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-1) at Nanaimo high school.
Kick-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the game being broadcast live on AM1150 as well as streamed on BCFCTV.com.