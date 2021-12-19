The West Kelowna Warriors are heading into the Christmas break on a winning note.
The Warriors (16-9-0) topped league-leading Penticton Vees (20-3-1) by a 5-2 score in BCHL junior A hockey action, Saturday, at Royal LePage Place.
Elan Bar-Lev-Wise, John Evans and Brennan Nelson scored in the victory, along with Charles-Alexis Legault and Felix Trudeau, both with goals into an empty net.
Grayson Arnott and Finlay Williams scored for the Vees.
Johnny Derrick was the winning goalie, stopping 27 of 29 shots. Mason Dunsford made 23 saves for Penticton.
On Friday, Dunsford posted a shutout in what was his first BCHL start, leading the Vees to a 6-0 win over Vernon Vipers.
Finley Williams led the scoring with two goals and two assists while Luc Wilson had a goal and three assists. Thomas Pichette, Stefano Bottini and Josh Nadeau added single goals.
Dunsford made 13 saves for the Vees, which outshot Vernon 46-13.
The game included a tribute to Neil Jamieson, the team’s former governor who died last year. Jamieson’s wife, Michelle and son Jackson participated in the ceremonial faceoff.
Vernon (7-12-3-3), meanwhile, ended the first leg of the season with a 2-1 win over Prince George, Saturday.
Max Borovinskly and Ryan Shostak scored in the win. John Herrington replied for the Spruce Kings (13-9-1-0).
The Vees and Warriors will resume the season Dec. 29 in West Kelowna with the second half of a home-and-away series Dec. 31 in Penticton.