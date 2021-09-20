The Kelowna Rockets enjoyed a perfect start to the preseason, outscoring the Victoria Royals 11-4 in two games at Prospera Place over the weekend.
Gabriel Szturc scored twice in a 4-1 on Saturday night, including his first 26 seconds into the game.
Jake Lee and Jake Poole extended the lead to 3-0 in the second frame. Defencemen William Irvine closed out the Rockets scoring in the third. Cage Newans broke Kelowna’s shutout bid before the end of the period.
Nicholas Cristiano started the night in net for Kelowna, stopping all 11 shots he faced in the lone period he played. Cole Tisdale replaced Cristiano at the start of the second, turning aside 17 of 18 shots fired on him.
Kelowna’s power play went one-for-one on the night, while Victoria was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Rockets outshot the Royals 35-29.
On Friday, the Rockets opened the four-game preseason schedule with a 7-3 victory over Victoria.
With 50% capacity, 1,695 fans attended the first Rockets game that was open to the public since March 11, 2020.
The Rockets burst from the gate with three goals on their first three shots of the game. Turner McMillen, Max Graham and Dylan Wightman all scored within a span of 3:48. Brayden Schuurman responded for the Royals, but Szturc re-established a three-goal lead before the end of the first period.
Royal Reggie Newman and Rocket Scott Cousins traded goals during the second period.
Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall and John Babcock found the back of the net in the third period. Schuurman tallied his second of the night and the final goal of the game just after the midway point of the final frame.
Victoria’s Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 18 of 24 shots before leaving in the third period with an injury; Tyler Palmer replaced Wraneschitz, stopping three of four shots.
Rockets 20-year-old netminder Cole Schwebius turned aside 17 of the 19 shots he faced through two periods of action. Cristiano stopped eight of the nine shots fired on him during the third period.
Kelowna’s power play went zero-for-two on the night, while Victoria’s was one-for-seven with the man advantage.
Both teams had 28 shots of goal.
Kelowna is off until Friday night when they head to Kamloops. They’ll then host the Blazers to close out the preseason next Saturday at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050. Two dollars from each preseason ticket sold will be donated to Cops For Kids.
The Rockets are set to open their regular season schedule on Oct. 15 against the Blazers. Season tickets are now available to the general public for the upcoming 2021-22 Rockets season.