The first university football game ever hosted in the North Okanagan will take place at Vernon Athletic Park on Aug. 24.
Representing the highest calibre of amateur football in the country, the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds face off against the University of Calgary Dinos football team.
The Kalamalka Bowl will be the first event of this magnitude hosted at the Vernon Athletic Park, built nearly 10 years ago.
“We expect to have over 1,500 people from across the North and Central Okanagan in attendance,” the host committee said in a news release.
“This is not just a game but a two-day event promoting football in our community.”
Two youth football skills camps will give younger players the opportunity to train with university players and coaches. Open to all positions, the camps include an under-14 session and a Grade 9-12 session on Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m.
The day wraps up with a meet-the-players family event at Polson Park Bowl.
The “Huddle in the Park” event begins at 6 p.m. with the Okanagan’s own Cod Gone Wild band taking to the concert stage at 7 p.m.
Admission is free.
Fans will have a chance to see several hometown players. Joining the roster for the U of Calgary Dinos from Vernon are receivers Roan Reid and Zack Smith, linebacker Liam Reid, Josh Hyer on the defensive line, and Brayden Szeman on the offensive line.
Fullback Easton Schmuland and defensive backs Isaac Athans and Nate Beauchemin hail from Kelowna.
The Thunderbirds’ roster includes receivers Nicholas Stanfield of West Kelowna and Lliam Wishart of Kamloops, tight end Brad Hladik of Vernon and offensive lineman Brandon Sanford from Salmon Arm.
The host committee, the Kalamalka Bowl Society, is aiming to attract the largest-attended football game in Vernon history, and to start an annual tradition with the event.
Kick-off is set for at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Visit kalbowl.com for tickets and camp registration.