The Kelowna Rockets made it two wins in a row over the Kamloops Blazers and now have the first-place team in their sights in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division standings.
The Rockets extended their win streak to four games with a commanding 6-2 victory over the Blazers on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.
On Tuesday night, the Rockets beat the Blazers 2-1 in overtime in Kamloops.
Andrew Cristall, Caden Price, Mark Liwiski and Jake Poole all had multi-point nights on home ice, posting two points each.
Talyn Boyko stopped 35 shots to earn second-star honours and his 10th win of the season.
With the victory, the Rockets record improves to 15-9-0-3, placing them in second in the BC Division with 33 points.
Kamloops leads with 39 points (19-9-1-0)
Cristall put the Rockets on the board first with 11 seconds to go on in the opening period.
Liwiski pushed Kelowna out to a two-goal lead early in the second, but Nick McCarry inched the Blazers back within one just before the end of the frame.
Poole, Steel Quiring and Gabriel Szturc all scored for the Rockets before the 10-minute mark of the third. Daylan Kuefler and Rockets captain Tyson Feist traded power-play goals before the end of the game.
Kelowna was one-for-five on the power play, while Kamloops went one-for-four.
Boyko made 35 saves, while Dylan Ernst stopped 37.
Kelowna will be back in action Saturday at Prospera Place on New Year’s Day at 4:05 p.m. with a matchup against the Victoria Royals.
With capacity at 50%, limited single-game tickets remain.
Fans can secure their seats for the game online at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050. The box office is open 11 a.m. to
4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and opens at 1 p.m. on Saturday home game days.
Staff/Kelowna Rockets