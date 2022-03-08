The Kelowna Rockets picked up their third win of the weekend — and a playoff spot — with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Giants in Vancouver on Sunday night.
It was a workmanlike effort after the club beat the Victoria Royals 5-4 in overtime on Friday, and the Giants at home on Saturday 5-3.
Kelowna has now won three straight games, and eight of its past 10 to sit fifth in the Western Conference (a point behind the Seattle Thunderbirds with a game in hand).
The Rockets burst out of the gate Sunday with a pair of goals in the opening two minutes of the game.
Mark Liwiski had two — including the game winner — while Gabriel Szturc, Turner McMillen, and Andrew Cristall added singles.
Liwiski’s first goal came thanks to a shorthanded penalty shot. Goalie Jari Kykkanen started, but was replaced after allowing three goals on 11 shots. Talyn Boyko made 19 of 20 saves in relief.
After falling behind 2-0, the Giants pushed back with three straight goals to take the lead before the end of the first period. The Rockets then tied the game on a goal from Cristall and Liwiski pushed them ahead with the penalty shot. Vancouver tied the game early in the final frame, but Liwiski played the hero with the winner less than four minutes to play.
Cristall, who turned just 17 on Feb. 4, posted his sixth three-point game of the season, notching a goal and two assists. Liwiski hit 20 goals on the season.
Kelowna outshot Vancouver 35-31, but the Rockets were zero-for-four with the power play, while the Giants were two-for-five.
Rockets 5, Giants 3
The actors were the same in Saturday’s opener, but they flipped the script.
Kelowna scored twice on the power play, building a 4-1 lead and holding on for a 5-3 decision. Cristall scored two more and added an assist.
Pavel Novak, Gabriel Szturc and Jake Poole added singles while Colton Dach had three assists.
Dylan Wightman added two helpers himself as the Rockets went two-for-three on the man advantage. Vancouver was one-for-five with the extra attacker.
The Rockets reached a pair of milestones: Novak skated in his 100th WHL game, while Dach hit 100 career points.
Boyko stopped 31 of 34 shots in goal.
Rockets 5, Royals 4 (OT)
The Rockets began the weekend with yet another third-period comeback at Prospera Place.
Both Novak and Poole made their return to the Rockets lineup; Novak after missing the last three games due to illness, and Poole had not played since Jan. 29 due to appendicitis.
Five different scorers beat Victoria netminder Campbell Arnold, who faced 50 shots for the visitors.
Novak, Liwiski, Max Graham, Tyson Feist and Szturc — with the OT winner at 1:29 of the extra period — scored for Kelowna.
Boyko made 24 saves as Kelowna outshot the visitors 50-28. The game featured just three minor penalties, and all were to Kelowna, and the Royals scored on two power plays.
Kelowna scored first, but Victoria — thanks to two goals and an assist from Bailey Peach — led 3-1 and 4-2 before the late heroics.
Graham and Feist scored in the final 10 minutes to set up Szturc’s overtime winner.
It was the rookie Czech forward’s first OT goal in the WHL.
With 16 games left in the regular season, anything is still possible in the B.C. Division and the Western Conference.
Kelowna (34-14-4) is eight points back of the Kamloops Blazers (39-14-2) for first place in the B.C. Division.
However, the playoff seedings are based on conference results, meaning Kelowna drops down to fifth overall.
If the playoffs began today, Kelowna would begin on the road at the Seattle Thunderbirds (34-14-5). If Kelowna was to catch Kamloops, they’d be assured the a top two seed and a first-round matchup with either the Spokane Chiefs or Prince George Cougars, two teams with losing records.
The Rockets are back in action Friday night when they head to Kamloops to face the Blazers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. You can watch the game on CHL TV or listen on AM1150. Kelowna’s next home game is set for March 12 when the Rockets host Kamloops.