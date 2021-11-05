If Canada wins gold in women’s hockey at next year’s Olympics in China, three Kelowna Rockets may celebrate along with them.
Hockey Canada announced Friday that a pair of Rockets will wear the Maple Leaf at the Capital City Challenge, a four-team tournament featuring three men’s under-17 teams and Canada’s national women’s team, Nov. 26-Dec. 1 in Ottawa.
Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price will be a part of the 66 players who will be divided into three teams – Canada Black, Canada Red and Canada White – and will compete against the national women’s team as part of its pre-Olympic schedule.
Kelowna head coach Kris Mallette will be behind the bench as the head coach of Canada Red.
Cristall, selected eighth overall by the Rockets in the 2020 WHL draft, has posted six points (2G, 4A) in six games this season for the Rockets.
A second-round selection of the Rockets in the 2020 draft, Price has appeared in seven games with the Rockets this season, posting a goal and four assists.
The Rockets (4-3-0) faced the Portland Winter Hawks (4-6-0) on Friday night in Kelowna, but a score was not available before press deadline.
The Prince George Cougars (5-4-0) are at Prospara Place for a 7 p.m. start tonight.