A 44-year hockey referee is stepping away from Kelowna Minor Hockey. Dave McClellan has officiated at almost every level of the game since 1977.
He is a former referee in chief not only for Kelowna, but for the BC Hockey League as well. Mac (as he is known) has also mentored several referees who have gone to higher levels. Kevin Bennett, Mike Langin and Steve Papp are just three officials who now work in the WHL and also skate for Hockey Canada doing international events.
The executive of Kelowna Minor Hockey presented McClellan with a signed jersey from all of the 90 officials who worked this past season in KMHA.
From left: Derek Lang, Larry Lenarduzzi (Kelowna Minor Hockey referee in chief), Bryce Medd, McClellan and Darcy Sigfuson — members of the KMHA officiating committee.