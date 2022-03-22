A summer slo-pitch tournament featuring a number of current and retired NHL players will return to Kelowna this summer to support local mental-health providers.
Retired defenceman Josh Gorges and Dallas Stars winger Blake Comeau will host the Homebase Charity All-Star Game and Slo-Pitch Tournament, June 24-25.
The event will include an autograph-signing session Friday night. Players expected to show up include Carey Price, Shea Weber, Brendan Gallagher and Luke Schenn.
Teams are invited to enter the tournament. Team registration and ticket sales will open in mid-April.
Interested teams should reach out to the KGH Foundation.
Funds will go to the Foundation’s We see you campaign to support local mental-health providers.
The event was cancelled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.