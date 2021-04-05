The hometown Vipers established themselves as the team to beat in the Vernon pod after the first weekend of B.C. Hockey League action.
The Vipers won both their games on the weekend against the West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Vernon beat Salmon Arm 4-1 on Friday and West Kelowna 5-3 on Sunday.
The Warriors won a 2-1 thriller over the Silverbacks on Saturday. The three teams are playing a 20-game schedule behind closed doors at Kal Tire Place.
Vipers 4, Silverbacks 1
The Silverbacks were a little unfortunate to be behind 2-1 after 40 minutes, but the Vipers didn’t give them a chance in the third.
Cam MacDonald’s power-play goal made the score 3-1. Jack Glen scored the fourth goal late in the period as the Vipers limited the Silverbacks to just seven shots in the final frame. Glen and Ryan Shostak each had two points for the winners while James Porter Jr. stopped 32 shots for the win. Drew Bennett opened the scoring for Salmon Arm.
Vipers 5, Warriors 3
Shorthanded goals from JoJo Tanaka-Campbell and Cam MacDonald helped put a dagger through the Warriors.
The Warriors scored first on a power play goal from Cameron Hicklin, his first in the BCHL and first of two on the night, but fell behind and headed into the third period trailing 3-2.
Carter Wilkie tied the game at 3-3, but the Vipers responded quickly with two goal to take the win. Tanaka-Campbell’s second goal of the game was the winner. MacDonald’s shorthanded goal was the insurance marker.
Nick Kent and Seth Bafaro also scored for Vernon.
Warriors 2, Silverbacks 1
Carter Wilkie scored on a partial breakaway with just over a minute remaining in the game to give the Warriors a 2-1 win over the Silverbacks on Saturday.
All the scoring in the Warriors’ season opener came in the third period. The Silverbacks took the lead around the six-minute mark with a power play goal from Sullivan Mack.
The Warriors responded with a power play goal from Benjamin Woodhouse.
Zach Brooks’s pass sent Wilkie past the the Salmon Arm defence and in on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say for the game winner.
Zach Bennett got the win in the Warriors’ net.
The Vipers and Silverbacks meet again Wednesday. The Warriors face the Silverbacks on Thursday and Vipers on Friday. All games are set for 1 p.m. There will be no fans in the stands, but the games are available online.
Vees 4, Smoke Eaters 1
Vees 6, Cranbrook 3
Despite playing in a small pod with two other teams, the Penticton Vees created some space for themselves with a pair of wins to start the shortened 2020-21 B.C. Hockey League season.
The Vees opened the five-week, 20-game slate on April 2 with 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters, then followed it up with a 6-3 drubbing of the Cranbrook Bucks.
Tristan Amonte, Jacob Quillan and Luc Wilson lead the Vees in scoring with three points each, while Kaeden Lane picked up both wins in net.
Cranbrook and Trail faced off Sunday, with the Bucks scoring three consecutive goals en route to a 5-3 win.
The Vees return to the ice Thursday, April 8, for a 6 p.m. face-off against Trail, the first of four games in five nights for the club.
Vees games are broadcast live on radio on EZ Rock AM 800 and on TV on the Shaw Spotlight channel for cable viewers. For a fee, you can watch the live-stream online at www.HockeyTV.com.
Penticton’s pod is based at the South Okanagan Events Centre and is one of five around the southern part of B.C. and Vancouver Island.
Other regional rivals like the Vernon Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are grouped in their own pod in Vernon.