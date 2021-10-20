Three of seven B.C. Hockey League players on NHL radar screens play in the Okanagan.
Ryan Hopkins and Joshua Niedermayer of the Penticton Vees, and Tyson Jugnauth of the West Kelowna Warriors, were all included in NHL Central Scouting’s “Players to Watch” list released Tuesday.
All three are defencemen and all three are considered “C-rated” prospects, meaning they could be drafted in the fourth round or later this spring.
Tuesday’s list is the first pre-draft scouting report, and it will be updated before the draft next spring in Montreal.
Hopkins has yet to play for the Vees after joining the team this offseason due to injury. He also missed all of last season at Stanstead College because of COVID-19 shutdowns. He most recently played for Stanstead in 2019-20 where he finished second on the team in scoring by defencemen with 31 points in 58 games.
He is committed to the University of Maine.
Jugnauth was a standout rookie for the Warriors during the pod season. He led all BCHL rookie defencemen in scoring with 17 points in 20 games and finished tied for fourth among all blue-liners in the league. So far this year, he has zero points through the first four games.
The 17-year-old is a product of the Okanagan Rockets program where he played from 2018 to 2020. He was also an invite to Team Canada’s U17 virtual camp in the summer of 2020. Jugnauth is committed to University of Wisconsin.
Niedermayer is in his second full season with the Vees after skating as a rookie during the pod season last year. In that campaign, he had 11 points in 18 contests to finish tied for second on the team in points from the back end. His 10 assists were most among all Vees defencemen. In three games this year, he has two goals.
Like Jugnauth, Niedermayer was also an invite to Team Canada’s U17 virtual camp in 2020. He is a product of the Okanagan Hockey Academy where he spent two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He is the son of Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion Scott Niedermayer.