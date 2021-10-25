The Vancouver Giants snapped the Kelowna Rockets’ two-game win streak with a 2-0 win on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre.
Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman picked up his second shutout of the season, stopping all 23 shots he faced from the Rockets.
Scoreless through one, Justin Lies put the Giants on the board 8:26 into the second period during four-on-four action, looping into the high slot and connecting from long range.
Ty Thorpe netted the insurance marker just past the midway point of the third when he pounced on a rebound.
Goaltender Colby Knight made his second straight start for the Rockets, turning aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced.
The Rockets’ power play went zero-for-three, while the penalty kill was perfect in shutting down the Giants five times.
Kelowna (2-2) and Vancouver (3-2) are to play a rematch, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Langley Events Centre.
The Rockets’ next home game is Saturday, against the Victoria Royals (1-8).